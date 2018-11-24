Justin Bieber rings in his 'first Thanksgiving as a married man'

Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin surprised fans, again, with their sudden wedding announcement. It was when Baldwin rebranded her Instagram handle as Hailey Rhode Bieber that fans went into a tizzy! Now, giving us a gist of what married life has been for the pair, Justin, on Friday, opened up about his ‘first Thanksgiving as a married man’.

The singer posted a picture of a bunch of trees on Instagram and mentioned that he is celebrating the fest in the presence of ‘both sides of the family’. He also opened up about all the things he is grateful for. “Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you, Jesus, for showing me how,” he wrote.

It was a double celebration for the newlyweds this Thanksgiving as the singer’s wifey also rang in her 22nd. Birthday girl Baldwin’s mom Pattie Mallette treated us with a glimpse of the birthday bash. A video shared by her on Instagram sees Justin smearing the birthday cake on Baldwin’s face and we can’t stop gushing about how adorable the two are!

We now can’t wait for the big fat wedding celebrations that are reportedly just around the corner!