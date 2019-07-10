Mirror July 10 2019, 10.26 pm July 10 2019, 10.26 pm

Justin Bieber has once again proved he has a romantic side after sharing an intimate post of himself in bed with his wife Hailey Baldwin to his Instagram page. While the picture attracted a lot of attention online, it was the incredibly sweet caption that sent his fans wild as the singer penned a short poetic tribute to his love. Justin wrote: “My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them.” In the sweet selfie posted to Justin’s Instagram page last night, the singer can be seen on his back shirtless, with his gold chain pressed against his neck.

Hailey is seen cuddling up to her beau, wearing a white top and appearing to be asleep. Justin’s right arm is seen cradling her tenderly as he gazes into the camera. Fans were quick to comment saying, "This is real love" and "These words are beautiful #heartfelt". The pair wed in September 2018 at a New York courthouse and it seems they are still very much in their honeymoon period.

Currently, Justin is taking a mental health break from music and has admitted seeking therapy for depression. He regularly praises his wife on his social media channels, with sources claiming her “wouldn’t have made it through the year” without her. Speaking to People magazine, a source said: “He can’t imagine life without Hailey.”