Justin Bieber shares pictures of his ‘bean’ Hailey Baldwin and her various moods!

Divya Ramnani April 23 2019, 10.51 am April 23 2019, 10.51 am

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are one of the most celebrated couples in the West. The lovebirds have always managed to create a stir with their oh-so-adorable PDA and some steaming hot chemistry on social media. The couple, who was reportedly going through a rough time in their relationship, seems to have buried the hatchet and all is fine in their paradise. Keeping up with their love for expressing their emotions online, recently, the Baby hit-maker took to his Instagram and shared a series of pictures of his ‘bean’ aka wifey, Hailey Baldwin.

In the pictures shared by the singer, we could only see his beautiful ladylove and her different moods. From posing in front of the mirror in her Calvin Klein to showing off her artificial freckles and a set of her gorgeous selfies, Hailey Baldwin looked no less than a dream. No wonder, Bieber is head over heels for his wife. The singer in his caption wrote, ‘This is my bean.’ Such love, much wow! Recently, the Sorry singer was at the Coachella, where he performed live after a long gap. “It was a big deal for Justin. He hasn’t performed in a long time. He was very excited though and felt even better after. He loved reconnecting with his fans,” said a source close to the singer to people.

Earlier in the day, Hailey Baldwin, too, shared a set of old school booth-like pictures with Justin. It had the two oozing love as Hailey kissed her better half. The couple was accompanied by a friend.

View this post on Instagram my only bubba A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on Apr 21, 2019 at 12:13pm PDT

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got hitched in a secret courthouse ceremony last year in New York. The two have been now planning to have a grand wedding celebration for family and friends, however, it is getting delayed. Reason being, Justin’s mental health, as the Canadian singer has been dealing with depression for some time now.