Antara Kashyap August 16 2019, 3.35 pm August 16 2019, 3.35 pm

Justin Beiber has time and again proved that he is the best husband one could ask for. He isn't at all shy when showing his affection for his wife Hailey Baldwin Beiber is concerned. Recently, he went on a pre-friendship day spree by calling Hailey his best friend in the world. The most recent public display of affection by the singer is a random appreciation post he posted on Friday, with a string of pictures of the model. The singer was all praise for Baldwin, who is a renowned model and said that he would be lost without her.

Taking to Instagram, Justin posted a series of professionally taken pictures of the model in dapper outfits. One of the pictures also showed Hailey in blue hair, from her 2017 Coachella days. The singer wrote that he fell in love with Hailey every day and that she was the greatest thing to have ever happened to him. It is great to see the two fall in love, especially since they have had quite a rocky relationship.

Check out the post below:

The couple first met when they were teenagers and became friends through Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Their relationship has been quite rocky from the beginning because while Justin was dating Selena Gomez in their on-again, off-again relationship, Hailey was apparently in love with him throughout the years. Justin and Hailey were officially a couple in 2016 when Justin posted a picture of the two, kissing in Barbados. However, this was short-lived as Justin rekindled his romance with Selena again in 2017. At the same time, Hailey made her Met Gala debut with rumoured boyfriend Shawn Mendes. Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin finally got back together on June 2018 and in July, Justin had already proposed to her after a month of their whirlwind romance.

The two got hitched on July 7, 2018, at a courthouse in New York City. Their official wedding ceremony and reception were supposed to be held on February 2019 but it got delayed as Beiber had to go through therapy to check his mental health.