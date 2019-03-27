Hollywood Justin Bieber slams a troll talking about his wife Hailey Baldwin, also mentions ex Selena Gomez Divya Ramnani March 27 2019, 10.56 am March 27 2019, 10.56 am

Irrespective of what the rumours say, Justin Bieber is happily married to wife Hailey Baldwin. The Baby singer has time and again dissed all the speculations that weren’t in favor of his love life. While one can pause all the unnecessary gossips, the trolls aren’t really under a celebrity’s control. The news that Justin Bieber is battling against depression has hit long back and that he has been getting enormous support from Hailey. However, trolls seem to think otherwise. A fan recently spewed venom under the singer’s Instagram post and wrote, “You are not in love with Hailey! You only married her to get back at SG (Selena Gomez),” the further of his comment part was filthier.

This clearly didn’t go well with Justin Bieber. The singer was irked to an extent that he ended up responding through a long comment. In his befitting reply, Justin called that fan immature because he had an account dedicated to spreading hatred towards Hailey. Talking about Selena, Justin added that absolutely loved her and that she will always hold a special place in his heart, however, he is head over heels in love with Hailey. He further added that Hailey is the ‘best thing’ that has happened to him.

Towards the end of his comment, Justin Bieber slammed everyone who disapproves of his marriage to Hailey and thinks he wants Selena back. He added, “This is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like 'he always goes back to Selena' or 'Selena is better for him' YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHATS good for me!! Hailey is my Bride Period. If you don't like that or support that, that means you don't support me and if you don't support me, you are not a fan nor a good person!"

Sigh, the internet is a cruel place indeed!