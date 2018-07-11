Justin Bieber sought Hailey Baldwin’s father permission before popping the question

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are a hot topic of discussion as the two got engaged recently. We told you that Justin sought his father Jeremy's advice before he popped the question to Hailey. But that wasn’t the only permission he sought. He, reportedly, also asked Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin for permission before he got down on one knee and proposed to his daughter. Yep! It wasn't that easy for Justin.
According to TMZ, Bieber had a word with Stephen in person and expressed his wishes to get engaged to his eldest daughter. The report further states that Stephen was enthusiastic about the marriage because he believes Justin shares his family’s Christian values.
Soon after the news was out, Stephen celebrated on social media, but he deleted the tweets for the reasons best known to him. “Sweet smile on my face! me&wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 Gods will!! He is moving in hearts of JB&HB,” he wrote, according to People. “Let’s all pray for His will to be done Love you 2 so much !!!#Godstiming #bestisyettocome," read another tweet from Stephen.
Justin confirmed the engagement by posting a picture with Hailey, but it's the caption that was way too adorable.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Hailey too took to her Twitter account to share her emotions and reveal how grateful she is to God for blessing her with so much happiness:
Congratulations to Justin and Hailey. We hope to hear the wedding bells very soon.
