Justin Bieber sought Hailey Baldwin’s father permission before popping the question

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are a hot topic of discussion as the two got engaged recently. We told you that Justin sought his father Jeremy's advice before he popped the question to Hailey. But that wasn’t the only permission he sought. He, reportedly, also asked Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin for permission before he got down on one knee and proposed to his daughter. Yep! It wasn't that easy for Justin.

According to TMZ, Bieber had a word with Stephen in person and expressed his wishes to get engaged to his eldest daughter. The report further states that Stephen was enthusiastic about the marriage because he believes Justin shares his family’s Christian values.

Soon after the news was out, Stephen celebrated on social media, but he deleted the tweets for the reasons best known to him. “Sweet smile on my face! me&wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 Gods will!! He is moving in hearts of JB&HB,” he wrote, according to People. “Let’s all pray for His will to be done Love you 2 so much !!!#Godstiming #bestisyettocome," read another tweet from Stephen.

Justin confirmed the engagement by posting a picture with Hailey, but it's the caption that was way too adorable.

Hailey too took to her Twitter account to share her emotions and reveal how grateful she is to God for blessing her with so much happiness:

Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️ — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) July 9, 2018

Congratulations to Justin and Hailey. We hope to hear the wedding bells very soon.