Justin Bieber takes ladylove Hailey Baldwin to Atlanta- Here's why

Justin Bieber seems to be head over heels in love with girlfriend Hailey Baldwin. After the super romantic announcement of their engagement on Instagram, the music sensation reportedly took his ladylove to Atlanta, the place he is very fond of. He has spent a considerable amount of time in that city and wants Hailey to know about all the precious memories, a source claims to HollywoodLife.

“Justin wants to share everything with Hailey. He had so much fun in New York with her seeing all his favorite places and spending time with all the important people in her life. He wants to know everything about her and he wants her to know everything about him, that’s why he took her to Atlanta. He wanted to share a piece of his personal history with her," the source said.

In Atlanta, Justin also met his old music teacher Jan Smith who was elated to see her good, old student and his partner. "From the beginning up to right now and whatever comes after @justinbieber I will still be standing next to you," an overwhelmed Jan wrote on Instagram.

“He moved to Atlanta when he was barely a teenager,” the source continued. “He made some of his best memories there and he still has a lot of friends that live in the area. He’ll always consider it like a second home and since he’s the ultimate romantic, he wanted to bring Hailey there to share it with her and to show her off. He’s so proud of his fiancée, he wants everyone he cares about to meet her. He’s opening up his life and his whole world to her. He’s just so in love," the source further added.

On July 10, Justin made his and Hailey's engagement official. While many were hoping he and former beau Selena Gomez were in for another reconciliation, looks like the singer has moved on. We are happy for him!