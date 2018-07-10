Justin Bieber took this person's advice before popping the question to Hailey Baldwin?

Justin Bieber surprised his fans when he got engaged to Hailey Baldwin over the weekend. Who would have thought that he would take such a big step so soon. But then as they say, you know when it's right and you've got to do it then. However, let us tell you that Justin didn't take this decision without the help from his closed ones. It's beliebed (saw what we did there?) that Justin in fact had a word with his father before before popping the question to his ladylove and it was only after he suggested him to go ahead, that he actually asked her out.

“Justin spoke to his father before going ahead with the proposal. He really respects Jeremy’s opinion and wanted to know what he thought. Jeremy told him to listen to his heart, and to follow whatever it told him because that’s what matters at the end of the day,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife. Jeremy too is fond of Hailey and thinks that she is the perfect significant other for his son. “Jeremy loves Hailey. He thinks she’s really good for his son, she calms him down and is a great influence on him. Plus, she is serious about her faith and shares the same morals as Justin. Hailey and Justin are the perfect match as far as Jeremy is concerned, and he couldn’t be happier for the two of them,” the source further added.

According to TMZ, Justin and Hailey got engaged at a resort in the Bahamas.