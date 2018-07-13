Here's why Justin Bieber uploaded and deleted a video of Hailey Baldwin

With the post engagement euphoria still going through him, Justin Bieber shared a video on social media of a 16-year-old Hailey Baldwin singing and then deleted it. ‘Meet my fiancé at 16’ he had captioned it, before changing it and then taking it down. Why’d he do that? Because his future wife doesn’t want the world to see her that way! But of course, JB has an incredible fan following and it didn’t take long for fanclubs to pick it up. Go on, hear out Bieber’s future wife singing!

Prior to deleting the video, Bieber modified the caption to read, “Meet my fiancé at 16 she doesn’t like that I posted this so I’m gonna delete it." Hailey really doesn’t like to fool around, does she? FYI, the fanclub video is liked by Justin.

Meanwhile, Cosmopolitan reports that Bieber was spotted “kinda-sorta-maybe-probably crying” on the phone in New York – around the time the Instagram drama unfolded. It is not clear why he was crying. But later he and Hailey were seen strolling together on the streets, and then they took a helicopter to meet Hailey’s parents so there’s no major damage done!

Earlier, TMZ broke the story that Justin had approached Hailey’s father, Stephen, for his daughter’s hand in marriage. Papa Stephen might’ve been impressed, because soon after, Biebs popped the question to Hailey at a restaurant in the Bahamas.