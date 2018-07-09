Justin Bieber wore hotel bathroom slippers on NYC streets and it’s a complete downer

Justin Bieber has aced the art of staying in the news and just when you think he’s lying low, it looks like the Baby star is back. Well, truth is that he's been walking around NYC, hand-in-hand with Hailey Baldwin (who he's rumoured to be engaged to), wearing baggy clothes.

In today's day and age, there's really no Bieber without a pair of lousy shorts in sight. Recently, in broad daylight, while heading for lunch in Brooklyn, the global obsession was snapped in another exemplary outing of extra-room-for-the-crotch, instilling our faith in his new style slogan; my skin needs to breathe.

That said, while the extra legroom was surely a sight to witness, it seems like the singer is taking his casual-leisure dressing to a whole another level. This time it was his footwear that stole the show. Because to be frank, only a few have attempted to wear hotel bathroom slippers out on the streets. Without a doubt, let's easily proclaim: the singer has now reached peak-laziness. And it's the laziness we weren't waiting to see. While his T-shirts (from iconic international brands) and lose shorts look quite dope (let's give it to him), the advent of socks with crisp white bathroom slippers isn't the best move for the lad.

Just replace his slippers with a classic pair of sneakers, this outfit would exude a very Bieber vibe. Or the easiest; if he had gravitated towards a pair of sliders instead, they would have solved the problem for him. But bathroom slippers?! Really Beiber!