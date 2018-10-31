Justin Bieber's lookalike stages a hoax, leaves the internet fooled

A couple of days ago, pictures of a man (who appeared to be Canadian singer Justin Bieber) eating a burrito sideways went viral. Turns out, it was a hoax carefully staged that managed to send us all in a tizzy, all for nothing! A lookalike, named Brad Sousa, was hired by an agency called Yes Theory and was flown to Los Angeles to shoot for not one but a number of a staged hoaxes. The video was a smart move to show how the netizens easily fall prey to such images.

“We wanted to prove a point: that staging a story, as goofy as it was, can be done much more easily than most people can imagine,” a Yes Theory stuff is heard explaining in a video.

Sousa's photos were clicked and sent out to several media outlets and eventually also made their way to a number of leading websites.

What's funnier is the fact that Bieber's manager Scooter Braun, a well-known talent manager himself, apparently knew all along that the picture was fake.

It's quite amusing how most of us would actually never question celebrity spottings, let alone thinking of them as a hoax!