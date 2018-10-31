image
Wednesday, October 31st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Justin Bieber's lookalike stages a hoax, leaves the internet fooled

Hollywood

Justin Bieber's lookalike stages a hoax, leaves the internet fooled

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   October 31 2018, 5.02 pm
back
Brad SousaEntertainmentHoaxhollywoodJustin BieberLookalikevideo
nextGame of Thrones prequel: Naomi Watts first to come onboard
ALSO READ

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin caught cosying up at Demi Lovato’s mansion

Justin Bieber kisses wife Hailey Baldwin in public, proves he’s over ex Selena Gomez!

Is Justin Bieber still hung up on his ex Selena Gomez?