Justin Bieber's mom Pattie Mallete erases him from her Twitter bio!

Singer Justin Bieber’s personal life is once again in the limelight. Fans all over have been going crazy since his recent announcement of being engaged to Hailey Baldwin. Not just this, rumour mills also started working overtime in speculating the reason behind their quick engagement. And now, it’s his mom Pattie Mallete who has pulled a shocker and given fire to further rumours. She has updated her Twitter bio and in doing so has removed the portion that referred to her son. Digital disowning?

Her initial bio, which read ‘Yes, Justin Bieber is my son’ was changed to ‘#LoveWins #LOVEARMY’. This led to fans speculating whether it has a deeper meaning. And quite coincidently, this timed with Justin’s engagement news. Fans are now wondering if this has anything to do with Bieber’s engagement to Hailey. And like this was not enough, Pattie liking a tweet shading rushed engagements from former Bachelor star Sean Lowe, couldn’t escape fans’ attention as well. Her tweet read how men should think it through before proposing to a girl they have only known for weeks. Following which, a lot more were convinced that Justin’s mom clearly disapproves of his engagement.

News of Hailey Baldwin’s pregnancy has also been doing rounds, ever since the engagement announcement. Justin, recently, lashed out at a paparrazo who quizzed him over the same.

Is Justin singing, “My mama don’t like you, and she likes everyone,” for Hailey?