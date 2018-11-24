Justin Bieber’s special birthday party for Hailey Baldwin is full of cake, candles and kissing

When the whole of America was busy celebrating Thanksgiving on Thursday, it was a double celebration for the newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. The model turned 22-year-old on the same day and Justin made sure that his better half had a day well spent.

Honestly, we are a bit jealous as Justin made his wife eat cake with a hilarious prank. The Baby hitmaker’s mom, Pattie Mallette took to social media and shared few videos of the couple celebrating Hailey’s birthday and it spells FUN. In the video, we see Justin bringing a delicious strawberry cake for Hailey with loads of candles on it. Later one sees Justin smears the cake on wifey’s face. But instead of getting angry she kisses Bieber with her frost-covered face. Aww-dorable!

View this post on Instagram ‪Pattie Mallette via Instagram Stories (video muted due to copyright):‬ A post shared by JBCrewdotcom (@justinbiebercrewbackup) on Nov 22, 2018 at 5:26pm PST

These two are melting our hearts and how. This is also the first ever celebration the couple have hosted after their wedding made headlines few weeks ago. In one of the videos, we see Justin giving a special speech and terming Mrs Bieber as the ‘love of my life’. And here we are, still struggling to get those lovely words out of our guy.

We so wish that the couple stays in a fun and frolic mood forever. *Fingers-crossed*