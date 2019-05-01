Kal Penn as Ladies Bhai has made fans wanting to see him on Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasma

Darshana Devi May 01 2019, 1.01 pm May 01 2019, 1.01 pm

American actor Kalpen Suresh Modi a.k.a Kal Penn is popular for playing Kumar Patel in the Harold & Kumar film series. His excellence in notable characters has earned him a huge fan base across India and is absolutely the reason why his latest video has sent fans into a frenzy. On Wednesday, the actor put up a hilarious video which is currently winning the internet. Twitterati has been ROFLing because of the video and some have even asked him to appear on the popular sitcom Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasmah.

The short clip has him enacting Gujju ‘Ladies Bhai’. It sees him introducing himself as Ladies Bhai and when asked the reason behind having such a weird name, he answers that it’s because he is ‘fond of ladies’. He then narrates the incident of a girl named Shalini with whom he once went for a walk and the two eventually ended up kissing each other ‘2 or 3 hours’. Through his caption, he described himself as ‘an old Gujarati sketch character with a great skirt’. This hilarious video has stormed the internet with fans going gaga over his sense of humour.

Take a look at Kal’s Twitter video here:

Meet Ladies Bhai: an old, ridiculous Gujarati sketch character with a great shirt. pic.twitter.com/3KxT9joqUq — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) April 29, 2019

That’s not all. When a user stated that the actor needs to be on Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasma, the latter was quick to reply saying that it ‘has legit been a goal’ for him.

Check out his reply:

You joke but this has legit been a goal. 😂 Cc: @TMKOC_NTF https://t.co/dKwQblLryG — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) April 30, 2019

TMKOC has been one of India’s longest-running comedy shows and is based on Gujarati family. The show started in 2008 and stars Dilip Joshi as Jethalal Champaklal Gada, Raj Anadkat as Tipendra Jethalal Gada (Tapu), Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta, and Neha Mehta as Anjali Taarak Mehta among others.

Well, Kal’s answer has certainly made fans eager to see him on the show. Let’s see if that happens anytime soon!