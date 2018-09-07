Kanye West, a P**N Hub junkie, will now direct for the site

There is no shortage of guys who’d swear by Kim Kardashian looks. Unfortunately for them, she’s married to rapper Kanye West who, it seems, has his fantasies locked in elsewhere, digitally. Yes, the 41-year-old, father of two daughters, is a Pornhub junkie. Kanye is such a fan of the adult website that the two are now getting into creating something together. The rapper is going to direct for the brand.

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host asked Kanye if his attitude towards women changed since his daughters were born. Kayne didn’t have to wait to drop the bombshell: “Nah, I still look at Pornhub,” adding that his favourite category of adult entertainment is “a lot of black and white, obviously.”

Kanye West performs on stage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York. / AFP PHOTO / Jewel SAMAD

The shoutout was well received by Pornhub, and the company awarded him with a lifetime membership. That’s not all, the brass at one of the world’s leading websites decided Kanye deserves more. According to reports, they’re gonna allow Kanye to get his juices flowing – the creative ones. He has been offered ‘complete creative control’ to direct a scene in a raunchy video, per Daily Mail.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive for the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards August 28, 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York. / AFP PHOTO / Angela Weiss

You’d think that was enough, but no. The relationship between West and the site has grown recently. A source speaking to Page Six said ‘there are some insane negotiations’ going on between the rapper and the site. The job? West might just be the creative director of the first Pornhub Awards.

We wonder if Kim K has anything to say about that.