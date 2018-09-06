Kanye West ain’t heartless, apologises to Drake post showdown

Looks like after a feud, American rapper Kanye West has finally taken to his social media handle and has apologised to Canadian artist Drake. In a series of back-to-back tweets, West publicly addressed the clash. But the most important thing to notice is that, his words poured in just after wife Kim Kardashian West shut down rumours on her being romantically involved with the Canadian rapper.
Apparently, the drama all started in April when Drake announced that his highly anticipated album would be out in June. Just then, six days later, West announced the release date of not just one but his four albums. Now, West has apologised for entering Drake’s date territory and alluding the fact that he might not have been in the best frame of his mind.
But perhaps the biggest source of tension stems from Pusha T going after Drake and Yeezy doing nothing to stop it. Well, West also clarified he had nothing to do with Pusha T going after Drake’s son, saying he learned his lesson that kids are off limits after his 2016 feud with Wiz Kahlifa.
West ended his tweets by praising Drake’s success.
So, was a Twitter sorry enough to settle the fire? Well, the answer lies in Drake’s replies, which we hope will come sooner or later.