Kanye West ain’t heartless, apologises to Drake post showdown

Looks like after a feud, American rapper Kanye West has finally taken to his social media handle and has apologised to Canadian artist Drake. In a series of back-to-back tweets, West publicly addressed the clash. But the most important thing to notice is that, his words poured in just after wife Kim Kardashian West shut down rumours on her being romantically involved with the Canadian rapper.

Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew💜💜💜



I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online



I understand where the confusion started pic.twitter.com/oxSEEbNB1g — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

Apparently, the drama all started in April when Drake announced that his highly anticipated album would be out in June. Just then, six days later, West announced the release date of not just one but his four albums. Now, West has apologised for entering Drake’s date territory and alluding the fact that he might not have been in the best frame of his mind.

But perhaps the biggest source of tension stems from Pusha T going after Drake and Yeezy doing nothing to stop it. Well, West also clarified he had nothing to do with Pusha T going after Drake’s son, saying he learned his lesson that kids are off limits after his 2016 feud with Wiz Kahlifa.

Let me start by apologizing for stepping on your release date in the first place … We were building a bond and working on music together including squashing the issues with Cudi at our office. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

When I put the dates up I was a bit ramped up doing 25 tweets a day TMZ happened shortly after … I have to hop on the plane now… will type more when I land — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

plane taxiing for take off... because we spoke about doing Lift Yourself together I should have given you the opportunity for us to do this together before I released it — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

since we were building as friends and brothers I should have spoken to Pusha about the Quentin Miller bar. There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

West ended his tweets by praising Drake’s success.

I never listened to either diss track that followed but I did hear quotes from both songs after they were released — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

I understand Pusha’s issues as a man if someone mentions your fiancé men go mask off. I’ve done the same myself at times. I love you and I love Pusha and we all have an admiration for each other’s craft. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

This is all Jedi level. I will be coming to your show within the next seven days to give love and be inspired by the art you have created. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

So, was a Twitter sorry enough to settle the fire? Well, the answer lies in Drake’s replies, which we hope will come sooner or later.​