Kanye West calls Donald Trump his ‘brother,’ thinks they share ‘dragon energy’

While Kim Kardashian’s life can be kept up with by simply watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians, her husband Kanye West is more private. But there are times and moments he drops his veil and reveals details about his himself. One such time was last evening. The American singer revealed to the world his political leanings in a series of tweets. Besides supporting the current President, the forty-year-old said that ‘nothing in Chicago changed’ during the eight-year term of former president Barack Obama.

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

In a tweet, Kanye mentioned that one doesn’t have to agree with Trump but the ‘mob’ can’t stop him from loving the man who wants to build a wall across the Mexican border. Of course, Trump, who is in hot waters over his alleged shady involvement with Russians and a pornstar, was happy to find support. Trump thanked Kanye, noting it to be very cool.

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

The duo met in December 2016 after Trump won the presidential election. On Wednesday, the rapper tweeted that they both have ‘dragon energy’ and added that the president was his ‘brother.’

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Kanye has been very vocal about praising Trump in recent days. Back in 2009, the then US President Obama had famously called Kanye a ‘jackass’, following a controversy involving Taylor Swift. However, in 2012, Obama added that though the rapper was ‘a jackass’, he was also ‘smart’ and ‘very talented.’

To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Now when he spoke out about Trump... Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine

He never said he agrees with his politics — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

The rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian-West, defended her husband after his tweets sparked a wave of fury on social media. Kim blasted the media for being unfair to West, who according to her is always expressive. She ranted that the media is trying to demonise her husband and its comments on West are disturbing and scary.

This is going to be Kanye West when Trump gets impeached. pic.twitter.com/iwrNA2OdZ8 — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) April 26, 2018

Kanye West is a wealthy man so I'm not surprised he supports Trump. The Republican party works in the interest of the wealthy. Black people need to stop thinking they have something in common with rich Black celebrities. — 💢Shannon (@showmeshannon) April 26, 2018

Kanye West 'loses nine million Twitter followers' after single Donald Trump tweet...https://t.co/f0bTS15U3I pic.twitter.com/FA8al6eeDr — LADbible (@ladbible) April 26, 2018

my last brain cell trying to comprehend donald trump and kanye west's friendship pic.twitter.com/dFVFAnzBvc — brycen k (@brycenk99_) April 26, 2018

US in disarray as brilliant egotist folksinger Kanye West openly declares support and allegiance for degenerate egotist warlord Trump. pic.twitter.com/PRZMqwFYNg — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) April 26, 2018

West also criticized Barack Obama, another Chicagoan, saying that nothing in the city changed while he was in office for eight years. Twitter was offended by Kanye’s remarks and many bashed the rapper.