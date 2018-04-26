home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Kanye West calls Donald Trump his ‘brother,’ thinks they share ‘dragon energy’

First published: April 26, 2018 03:03 PM IST | Updated: April 26, 2018 03:27 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

While Kim Kardashian’s life can be kept up with by simply watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians, her husband Kanye West is more private. But there are times and moments he drops his veil and reveals details about his himself. One such time was last evening. The American singer revealed to the world his political leanings in a series of tweets. Besides supporting the current President, the forty-year-old said that ‘nothing in Chicago changed’ during the eight-year term of former president Barack Obama.

In a tweet, Kanye mentioned that one doesn’t have to agree with Trump but the ‘mob’ can’t stop him from loving the man who wants to build a wall across the Mexican border. Of course, Trump, who is in hot waters over his alleged shady involvement with Russians and a pornstar, was happy to find support. Trump thanked Kanye, noting it to be very cool.

The duo met in December 2016 after Trump won the presidential election. On Wednesday, the rapper tweeted that they both have ‘dragon energy’ and added that the president was his ‘brother.’

Kanye has been very vocal about praising Trump in recent days. Back in 2009, the then US President Obama had famously called Kanye a ‘jackass’, following a controversy involving Taylor Swift. However, in 2012, Obama added that though the rapper was ‘a jackass’, he was also ‘smart’ and ‘very talented.’

The rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian-West, defended her husband after his tweets sparked a wave of fury on social media. Kim blasted the media for being unfair to West, who according to her is always expressive. She ranted that the media is trying to demonise her husband and its comments on West are disturbing and scary.

West also criticized Barack Obama, another Chicagoan, saying that nothing in the city changed while he was in office for eight years. Twitter was offended by Kanye’s remarks and many bashed the rapper.

