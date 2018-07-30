home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Kanye West reveals he's had suicidal thoughts, preaches only love and positivity

Kanye West reveals he's had suicidal thoughts, preaches only love and positivity

First published: July 30, 2018 05:26 PM IST | Updated: July 30, 2018 05:26 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

American singer-songwriter Kanye West, on Twitter, revealed to his fans about perceiving suicidal thoughts. The realisation struck after he watched a documentary on late fashion designer Alexandar McQueen.

For those uninitiated, the documentary titled McQueen revolves around Alexandar, a very successful British fashion designer who took his own life in 2010.

"To make this clear and not weird I’ve had these kinds of thoughts and I’m going to tell you things I’ve done to stay in a content place," Kanye writes.

Visibly impacted and probably disturbed by the documentary too, he also went to publish a series of tweets, emphasising life's basic philosophies.

Of late,  there were rumours of Kanye's marriage with Kim Kardashian not working out to its best. On Sunday, his father was reportedly diagnosed with Prostate Cancer and is being treated in Los Angeles. Despite, he continues to preach positivity.

More strength to you, Kanye.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Depression #Entertainment #hollywood #Kanye West #suicide #Twitter Post

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All