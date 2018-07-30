Kanye West reveals he's had suicidal thoughts, preaches only love and positivity

American singer-songwriter Kanye West, on Twitter, revealed to his fans about perceiving suicidal thoughts. The realisation struck after he watched a documentary on late fashion designer Alexandar McQueen.

I saw the Alexander McQueen documentary and I connected with his journey. I know how it feels to want to take your life back into your own hands even if it means taking your own life. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 27, 2018

For those uninitiated, the documentary titled McQueen revolves around Alexandar, a very successful British fashion designer who took his own life in 2010.

To make this clear and not weird I’ve had these kinds of thoughts and I’m going to tell you things I’ve done to stay in a content place. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 27, 2018

Visibly impacted and probably disturbed by the documentary too, he also went to publish a series of tweets, emphasising life's basic philosophies.

How to NOT kill yourself pt 1 Avoid being around people who make you want to kill yourself — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 27, 2018

pride is selfish — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 29, 2018

love is generous — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 29, 2018

love everyone — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 29, 2018

you can love everyone but everyone isn’t your tribe — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 29, 2018

Follow your heart and find your tribe. Your tribe are people with similar passions — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 29, 2018

instead of saying I’m proud you can say I love this — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 29, 2018

inject a bit of love like it’s an IV drip — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 29, 2018

Of late, there were rumours of Kanye's marriage with Kim Kardashian not working out to its best. On Sunday, his father was reportedly diagnosed with Prostate Cancer and is being treated in Los Angeles. Despite, he continues to preach positivity.

More strength to you, Kanye.