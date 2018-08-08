Kanye West to guest on frenemy Jimmy Kimmel’s show after five years!

This Thursday, you are in for a lot of fun as Ye is coming to Jimmy Kimmel Live! The popular rapper Kanye West is indeed set to turn a guest for Jimmy Kimmel on his famed show and we are not bluffing. The latter announced the same on Tuesday with a tweet and we can’t contain our excitement.

This is after five long years that they are coming together, as West had last made an appearance on this show in October, 2013. For those who came in late, the two have been on a war since 2013. Kimmel did a parody sketch on his show, taking at dig at the rapper’s BBC Interview wherein he had claimed himself to be the ‘biggest’ rockstar. So, highlighting those moments, Kimmel joked, “Does Kanye West know he’s not supposed to be his own hype man?”

Of course, West was unappreciative of the parody and he lashed out on Twitter. “JIMMY KIMMEL IS OUT OF LINE TO TRY AND SPOOF IN ANY WAY THE FIRST PIECE OF HONEST MEDIA IN YEARS," West wrote in a deleted tweet. Kimmel replied, “apparently @KanyeWest is VERY VERY ANGRY with me…”

Jimmy Kimmel, recently took to the cover page of GQ, in which he spoke about this much publicised feud. “I live for moments like that. When I got in a Twitter battle with Kanye, I was so happy. My wife [Molly McNearney] makes fun of me. She's like, ‘You are so happy right now.' I'm absolutely beaming. I feel very confident in a situation like that,” he said.

Well, all's well that ends well. Kanye and Jimmy have buried the hatchet and we are happy.