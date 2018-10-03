Kanye West's father beats cancer, celebrates with plate full of bugs

Few months back, it was revealed that Kanye West’s father Ray West was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Thankfully, it was reported later that Senior West was in the early stages and he was getting treatment in Los Angeles. While you have been waiting for more updates since then, Kanye finally announced on Tuesday that his father has managed to beat the deadly disease and the father-son duo decided to celebrate it together!

Celebrating the victory, the father-son decided to hog on a plate of bugs. “Overcome fear”, he wrote along with the snap showing a plate full of crickets.

The news of Ray West being diagnosed with prostate cancer came in July this year (2018). While informing the same, a source told People, “Kanye doesn’t really talk about it. You can tell it’s something that’s very difficult for him.”

“When his mom suddenly passed away, Kanye was all alone. Having Kim and the kids around helps in difficult situations,” the source added.

Kanye’s mother Donda passed away in the year 2007 at the age of 58, due to cosmetic surgery complications. Reports suggest that Donda died of heart disease while suffering from “multiple post-operative factors” after plastic surgery.