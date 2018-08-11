Kanye West’s intimate revelation will make you gasp!

American rapper Kayne West recently turned up on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for an interview and chatted openly on a variety of topics. From his support of President Donald Trump to his bipolar disorder, Kayne touched on an array of topics. There was, however, one topic which definitely garnered all the attention! The 41-year-old shocked everyone with a hilarious revelation.

The rapper went on to reveal that having daughters hasn’t stopped him from checking out porn!

When asked if having daughters has changed his perspective on women in general, West replied saying, “Nah, I still look at PornHub.” “Black is my favorite category,” he added.

Oh wait, that’s not all! The host, Kimmel, further asked him jokingly to detail his porn preferences. To this, West replied with another hilarious answer saying, “What’s the point of being Kanye West if you can’t? Let’s break down the porn categories. A lot of black on white, obviously, my own reality.”

He also spoke about his 5-year-old daughter, North, getting involved in fashion.

“My daughter went to a fashion camp for five days a couple weeks ago, and I visited her. Together we put the thread through the sewing machine, and it really brought me to tears thinking about the 15 years I’ve been working on apparel,” he recalled.

However, the rapper was speechless when he was quizzed about Us President Donald Trump and his support of the Trump community.