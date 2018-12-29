Kanye West's Xmas present for Kim Kardashian is a whooping paradise in Miami!

News of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s California abode getting destroyed due to the wildfire is a piece of old news, but hubby West gifting a new home to wifey Kim as a Christmas present is surely FRESH. Well, as we all know that Kim is not a regular celebrity and her new home is also just like her, elite. As per a report in TMZ rapper, Kanye has gifted Kim a $14 million condo in Miami Beach. Reportedly, he checked out the unit while he was in town earlier this month for Art Basel. The 18-story building is popularly known as 'Billionaire Beach Bunker'.

The reports further state that the lavish building comes with some insanely sophisticated amenities. A 4700 square feet abode, Kim's new home has 4 bedrooms and 5 ½ baths and a large terrace. That’s not it as the building also comes infused with a gym, pool, and spa. Woah, Kim is surely a lucky babe! Also as per another report published in Page Six, the 18-story building also includes house owned by Citadel founder Kenneth Griffin and lead Goldman Sachs chairperson Lloyd Blankfein.

Kim and fam celebrated the snowy with stars like Dave Chappelle, Paris Hilton, John Legend, Tyler, the Creator and more.