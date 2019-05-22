Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan spotted holding hands in a car, what's cooking?

Rushabh Dhruv May 22 2019, 5.18 pm May 22 2019, 5.18 pm

Bollywood’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and the very stunning Sara Ali Khan expressed their appreciation for each other on Koffee With Karan. Since then, gossip mills are leaving no chance to link up the two. The icing on the cake, the two have been roped in by Imtiaz Ali for his forthcoming love saga. It is being reported as a sequel to his 2009 hit, Love Aaj Kal. The film has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Shooting for the same has kick-started and we do get to see several glimpses of the two. From Kartik and Sara’s romantic kissing video going viral to them finally enjoying a date, everything related to the film has only added to our excitement.

Now, a few fresh pictures of Sara and Kartik have gone viral. The pictures see them trying to hide from the shutterbugs. Well, that's not all! They are inside the car and holding hands while having some goofy conversation. But what's with the hiding guys? While Kartik is seen in an orange hoodie paired with a cap, Sara, on the other hand, is seen sporting a casual look. We wonder what's the PDA all about? A publicity gimmick for their upcoming film or something is really cooking?

Have a look at the viral photos featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan below:

Meanwhile, their film, which has been titled Aaj Kal, will hit the big screens on the occasion of Valentine’s Day in 2020. How excited are you? Let us know in the comment section below.