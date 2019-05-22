  3. Hollywood
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Hollywood

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan spotted holding hands in a car, what's cooking?

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan cosy up in a car, read on!

back
BollywoodEntertainmentImtiaz Alikartik aaryanLove Aaj KalLove Aaj Kal 2Saif Ali KhaSara Ali Khan
nextHalle Berry, Jennifer Aniston and more reveal how they stay beautiful

within