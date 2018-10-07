Kate Hudson welcomes baby daughter, names her Rani

Kate Hudson and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed their first child, a baby girl on October 2. A couple of days ago, Hudson had revealed that they were naming their daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa. Now, the actress took to Instagram to share a very beautiful picture of her daughter. We must agree that Rani has inherited her mother Kate’s prettiness!

Now isn’t this an adorable picture? When she revealed that the name of her daughter was Rani, the actress had also cleared that it was to be pronounced as Ronnie. The name derives from Rani’s grandfather’s name Ron Fujikawa.

View this post on Instagram She’s here 💕 A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Oct 3, 2018 at 1:28pm PDT

It was in February this year when Kate had announced her pregnancy. For Kate, Rani is her third child. She already has a 7-year-old son named Bingham Hawn with former boyfriend Matt Bellamy and a 14-year-old son named Ryder Russell from her marriage to ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Kate and Danny knew each other since 2003, but it was in 2017 when the two started dating each other and soon decided to have a baby. Talking about Kate’s movies, she was last seen in 2017 release Marshall. Let’s see if she will take a long maternity break or will opt to be back on the big screen soon.