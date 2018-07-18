Kate Winslet, Diane Keaton, and Mia Wasikowska come together for Blackbird and we can’t keep calm!

Kate Winslet, Diane Keaton and Mia Wasikowska, these three actresses coming together for a film is surely an exciting news. Well, according to a report in Deadline, Notting Hill director Roger Michell has roped in the three fantastic actresses for his next movie next which is titled as Blackbird. The film is a remake of 2014 released Danish movie Silent Heart which was directed by Bille August.

The remake will be produced by Millennium Films and the script will be written by Christian Torpe who had also penned the script of Silent Heart. The movie starts rolling in August this year in London.

Diane will be playing the role of a terminally ill mother who is planning to commit suicide, but before that brings her family together for one last weekend. Kate and Mia will be seen as Diane’s daughters in the film.

Diane is currently busy with the shooting of Sierra/Affinity's comedy Poms which is about a group of women who form a cheerleading squad at their retirement community. The movie also stars Jackie Weaver, Rhea Perlman and Pam Grier. Kate is shooting for James Cameron’s Avatar sequels that reunites her with Titanic director. Talking about Mia she will be seen in Damsel opposite Rob Pattinson.

Well, we can’t wait to see these actresses on the big screen together. Mutual thoughts?