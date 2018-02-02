Katherine Heigl from Grey’s Anatomy joins Suits Season 8

Grey's Anatomy actress Katherine Heigl is all set to join the blockbuster TV show ‘Suits’ for its eighth season. She will play Samantha Wheeler who is a talented new partner at Pearson Specter Litt. The character challenges the status quo and will either become the firm’s greatest ally or most powerful enemy, reports variety.com. She will join as a series regular with others like Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman and Dule Hill. The makers with start shooting the new season in April at Toronto.

While expressing happiness on the development the actress told variety.com, “Joining Suits was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with an EPI admire deeply but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of. I have watched ‘Suits’ from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family.”

Heigl is an Emmy Award-winning and two-time Golden Globe-nominated actress as well as a producer and a former fashion model. She is best known for starring in feature films like 27 Dresses, Knocked Up, The Ugly Truth, Life As We Know It and Unforgettable. From 2005 to 2010, Heigl acted in ABC television medical drama Grey's Anatomy. Her character was Izzie Stevens, a role which brought her significant recognition and accolades, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2007.

It was confirmed on Wednesday, January 31 that Patrick J Adams and Meghan Markle will be officially written out of Suits. The actor who essays the role of Michael Ross insists that he decided to walk away from the show and said that he and Meghan Markle have really enjoyed filming their final scenes together.