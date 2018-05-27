Katherine Langford aka Hannah Baker finally goodbye to 13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why, an original series by Netflix, created a storm amongst the users. Within no time, this series became a rage and was loved by the youngsters. Even though controversial, one can say that 13 Reasons Why is one of the most successful series produced by Netflix. But here’s a sad news for all fans of this series out there. Katherine Langford who essayed the role of Hannah Baker in the series has decided to quit the show.

Katherine will not be a part of the third season of this series. She made the announcement on Instagram with a very heartfelt post. “Hannah...I love you...and I let you go,” she wrote. Take a look at her post here.

It was Hannah Bakers character that brought a Golden Globes Nomination for Katherine Langford. She was nominated in Best Actress – Television Series Drama category but unfortunately did not win. But then she won Screen Australia Breakthrough Award in Australians In Film Awards in the year 2017. One can only understand how difficult it would have been for her to move on from such a character that got her fame and name, but it’s for good. You’ll be missed though Katherine!

She will next be seen in a film called Spontaneous.