Katherine McPhee engaged to David Walter Foster, the same man who played piano at her first wedding

Musician-producer David Walter Foster is engaged to singer-actress and songwriter Katharine Hope McPhee. The two stars committed to spending their lives with each other on an Italian island in Europe. They have been in a relationship for more than a year and reports suggest that Foster, aged 68, popped the question to McPhee, aged 34, while on a holiday. She shared the amazing news on Twitter with a ring emoji.

McPhee flaunted her engagement ring to her family members via FaceTime, as she spent the day on the Italian island of Capri with Foster. She even shared a cute conversation between herself and a friend.

❤️💍😬 cc: @jaredeng A post shared by Katharine McPhee (@katharinemcphee) on Jul 3, 2018 at 10:37am PDT

Their love story is an interesting one. They met on the sets of American Idol when Foster appeared as a guest mentor and McPhee was a contestant way back in 2006. It was just last year that they got into a relationship which they confirmed at the 2018 MET Gala when they walked on the red carpet together.

As we talk about their love story, we take this chance to even let you inside a very amusing fact which binds their past lives together. David Foster played the piano at his now fiancée’s first wedding ten years ago. Now, that’s something to be surprised about right?

McPhee was earlier married to actor Nick Colas and went through a divorce in 2016. Foster, on the other hand, was married to Yolanda Hadid, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars till 2017 and his ex-wives also include songwriter Linda Thompson, Rebecca Dyer and singer BJ Cook.