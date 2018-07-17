Katherine: This blogger, model and, an activist is the daughter of a very famous father

Star kids, be on a high alert! We have someone from the West who can give a tough time to all the pampered ones. Yes, you heard that right! While her looks can surely kill many dils, her charm will make your jaw drop. Phew! Patience peeps, as here we are introducing a babe to you, and she is the one we bet you won't be able to take your eyes off.

Yeah, that's the girl we are talking about who is looking straight into your eyes, in a party dress. Are you IN to go on a date with her? *giggles*

A perfect blend of lithe, seduction and gorgeousness, this girl is not what you think, just another addition to the baap ke naam wala brigade. But then that's a nuclear explosive which we will drop soon, as we assure her baap ka naam is just as explosive as she is in terms of beauty.

If you want to go on an ice-cream date with this chick, guess it hard and let us know who is the father of this pretty petite babe? Or is it yogurt, given her perfect figure? We'll leave it for you to guess.

Finally, enough of playing peekaboo with you, as it's time for us to reveal the real identity of this 26-year-old girl... and of course revealing the baap ka naam too.

BOOM!! And now the cat is officially out of the bag. Have you met Katherine? The super hot lady is a 26-year-old author and the daughter of famous Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his journalist wife, Maria Shriver. Not just this, she is also the face of Galore Magazine.

Must confess, that from a cute looking kiddo to now quite a HOT mess, Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter is truly carrying forward the stunning legacy of her dad. Taking papa's name forward, in her own way, what say?