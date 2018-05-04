home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Kathua rape case: Lawyer Deepika Rajawat is lauded by Emma Watson

First published: May 04, 2018 08:24 PM IST | Updated: May 04, 2018 08:24 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Deepika Singh Rajawat is a force to be reckoned with. The lawyer represents the family of the girl who was kidnapped, drugged, raped and murdered in Kathua, of Srinagar. The case received a lot of media attention around the world after the police chargesheet narrated the details. Rajawat had claimed that she feared for her life after receiving threats from her colleagues which included people from the Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association.

As the lawyer soldiers on, she received support from none other than Harry Potter star Emma Watson. Watson, who is the United Nations Women’s goodwill ambassador, had tweeted words of encouragement to the lawyer. The tweet linked to a photo profile of the lawyer, surrounded by various officials.

Since the news of threats against her life made the news, a panel from the Bar Council of India countered her charges. A report submitted by the council in the Supreme Court mentioned a lack of evidence to support her claims. The trial for the rape case is currently on hold and will resume on May 7. The SC is hearing a plea by the victim’s father who wants the trial to be moved outside the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The accused are against the move and asked the court to transfer the probe to the CBI.

Emma’s tweet gathered a lot of positive reactions from her fans, who lauded her for her support of the lawyer. However, as with any statement, there’s always an opposing side. A few comments disagreed with the star and requested her to check her facts.

