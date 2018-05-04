Kathua rape case: Lawyer Deepika Rajawat is lauded by Emma Watson

Deepika Singh Rajawat is a force to be reckoned with. The lawyer represents the family of the girl who was kidnapped, drugged, raped and murdered in Kathua, of Srinagar. The case received a lot of media attention around the world after the police chargesheet narrated the details. Rajawat had claimed that she feared for her life after receiving threats from her colleagues which included people from the Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association.

All power to Deepika Singh Rajawat ✊🏻https://t.co/sZzDVcIFNo — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 3, 2018

As the lawyer soldiers on, she received support from none other than Harry Potter star Emma Watson. Watson, who is the United Nations Women’s goodwill ambassador, had tweeted words of encouragement to the lawyer. The tweet linked to a photo profile of the lawyer, surrounded by various officials.

Since the news of threats against her life made the news, a panel from the Bar Council of India countered her charges. A report submitted by the council in the Supreme Court mentioned a lack of evidence to support her claims. The trial for the rape case is currently on hold and will resume on May 7. The SC is hearing a plea by the victim’s father who wants the trial to be moved outside the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The accused are against the move and asked the court to transfer the probe to the CBI.

Thanks a ton, Emma, for all your support and care. — Keerthi🌹 (@TheDesiEdge) May 4, 2018

You are doing a great job in social work.

Love from india✌️☺️ — Anand chandravanshi (@chandravanshian) May 4, 2018

This lawyer got many threats from culprits side but still stand with victim such a great brave lawyer. And Emma you are doing great job good luck — zaid ali (@AliZaidali) May 4, 2018

thanks for your support 🙏🙏 I hope one day you will be here in India to encourage the woman and the youths because most of the politicians and their companions have failed to do their committed works — Biplab Karmakar (@BiplabOfficial) May 4, 2018

Emma’s tweet gathered a lot of positive reactions from her fans, who lauded her for her support of the lawyer. However, as with any statement, there’s always an opposing side. A few comments disagreed with the star and requested her to check her facts.

Blindly supporting means reducing your fan following... All the best... — Chandrakant Chaudhary (@Chandra24323044) May 4, 2018

How much were u paid to tweet this pic and by whom ??? @Shehla_Rashid — the speaking tree (@Itsme90149153) May 4, 2018