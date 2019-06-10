In Com Staff June 10 2019, 5.02 pm June 10 2019, 5.02 pm

She only intended to show the world how proud she was of her daughter getting in the saddle. But Katie Price came under fire for allowing Bunny, four, to ride a pony while wearing a 'loose' helmet. The 41-year-old shared a cute picture on Instagram as the youngster showed no fear on Sunday. Katie wrote: 'My little bundle of joy Bunny riding this morning' as they made the most of a quiet weekend together. But fans were quick to point out that the helmet was nowhere near as tight as it should have been. Replying to the snap, one said: "She needs that helmet tightened and a body protector on - you don't help yourself do you?"

Another asked: "Where is her body protector?" One simply wrote: "Hat strap not secure." Some jumped to her defence saying: "She isn’t exactly going to be cantering and jumping 90cm courses is she, Katie knows what she’s doing." It came on the same weekend that the star has been spotted back behind the wheel of her bright pink Range Rover after her three-month driving ban was lifted.

