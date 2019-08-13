It seems like there is trouble brewing for pop-icon Katy Perry. The singer had recently lost a lawsuit against a Christian rapper who had alleged that she had stolen a part of his rap for her song Dark Horse, and in process, lost the copyright of the song. Perry has now been accused of sexual misconduct by her Teenage Dream co-star Josh Kloss. The music video, which released in 2010, starred Perry and Kloss as lovers with quite a few intimate scenes. In a series of posts Kloss alleges that Katy Perry pulled down his pants in a party and also treated him badly throughout the shoot.
Taking to Instagram, the actor alleged that Katy's team tried to repeatedly control what he said publicly by doctoring his answers. In two lengthy Instagram posts, Kloss says that he doesn't care about Katy's image anymore. He said that when he took up the job, his child was a toddler and he was struggling financially. He also said that Katy Perry was 'kind and cool' when he first met her, but her behaviour had changed around other people. He recalled an incident when Katy had said that kissing him during the shoot was 'gross'. But the incident which he has accused her of misconduct is when he took his friend to meet Katy in a party, she pulled down his pants in front of his friend and random strangers. He also alleged that Katy treated him 'like a prostitute.' The allegation comes in the wake of the 9th anniversary of the song.
You know. After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, “open the eyes of my heart” She was cool and kind. When other people were around she was cold as ice even called the act of kissing me “gross” to the entire set while filming. Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all, as my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her “I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now” So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed i felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting. So for all her good she is an amazing leader, hers songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her dvd, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me. I made around 650 in total off of teenage dream. I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me. So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done. Yay #teenagedream I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukele for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, fuck this, I’m not helping her bs image another second.
I was supposed to minimize myself and stay PC to protect her “image” I listened and was a good boy. The fear sticks with you, when you are censored to protect someone else’s image. But in return treated like a prostitute and exposed in front of a group of her friends and other random people. Then you are shocked and you block it out, because you watch the face of children being uplifted by positive music she sang. And your mind is stuck trying to do your job and protect her bs image or be honest and help the global dialogue about power and abuse. And you hear over and over a million times that Males are the great evil on this planet. Meanwhile you know the truth POWER empowers what is corrupt in people, regardless of their gender. Folks I am putting us both out on display to increase and enlighten everyone. I don’t want money for this, Many of you project your own ambitions. I don’t want fame from this, that is why I stomached it and kept working, and kept supporting the “teenage dream” image. And this anniversary, and time elapse made me realize hey now is the time to let it out and let it go. Not one more day of hearing “How was Katy Perry?”
