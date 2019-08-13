Antara Kashyap August 13 2019, 3.00 pm August 13 2019, 3.00 pm

It seems like there is trouble brewing for pop-icon Katy Perry. The singer had recently lost a lawsuit against a Christian rapper who had alleged that she had stolen a part of his rap for her song Dark Horse, and in process, lost the copyright of the song. Perry has now been accused of sexual misconduct by her Teenage Dream co-star Josh Kloss. The music video, which released in 2010, starred Perry and Kloss as lovers with quite a few intimate scenes. In a series of posts Kloss alleges that Katy Perry pulled down his pants in a party and also treated him badly throughout the shoot.

Taking to Instagram, the actor alleged that Katy's team tried to repeatedly control what he said publicly by doctoring his answers. In two lengthy Instagram posts, Kloss says that he doesn't care about Katy's image anymore. He said that when he took up the job, his child was a toddler and he was struggling financially. He also said that Katy Perry was 'kind and cool' when he first met her, but her behaviour had changed around other people. He recalled an incident when Katy had said that kissing him during the shoot was 'gross'. But the incident which he has accused her of misconduct is when he took his friend to meet Katy in a party, she pulled down his pants in front of his friend and random strangers. He also alleged that Katy treated him 'like a prostitute.' The allegation comes in the wake of the 9th anniversary of the song.

Check the posts below:

Katy Perry recently got engaged to Pirates of the Carribean actor Orlando Bloom. She took to Instagram to announce her engagement and captioned the picture 'Full Bloom.' The singer also buried the hatchet with long-time frenemy Taylor Swift and appeared on her video You Need To Calm Down.