Priyanka Kaul June 07 2019, 10.46 pm June 07 2019, 10.46 pm

Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom got engaged four months ago. But the singer said that they are not in the rush to get married as of yet. When asked about her date of settling for the big day, the singer was quoted as saying, "Well yeah, one step at a time. Definitely, you know, trying to, like, lay the good emotional foundation for the lifetime of commitment, which is, like, a big deal, you know?" Looks like the couple is enjoying a good phase and are not yet planning to walk down the aisle.

The actor had proposed the I Kissed A Girl hitmaker in the grandest way possible! There was a helicopter ride, flowers, and Katy Perry's friends and family coming together for the celebration. She said, "The most flowers, like, the most flowers you’ve ever seen,” she shared. “It’s like, you know when Kanye does that for Kim, you’re like, ‘Oh, my God,’ I was like, ‘OH, MY GODDDD!’”

"We had champagne in the helicopter and the [ring] box was in his pocket and he had written down everything he wanted to say on a note to divert,” she explained. The singer who was previously, married to Russell Brand added, “So, I’m reading [the note] but I’m hearing the champagne is broken and the bottle’s everywhere … he’s pulling out this box that’s too big for his coat pocket, rips his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne.”

“We landed on a rooftop and my whole family was there, and all my friends,” the Grammy nominee said. “He did so well.”

According to a source, Orlando has shied from anything flashy and is not looking forward to hosting a huge celebrity wedding. "But they also have many friends that are important to them. They are still figuring out the details. Katy will work with a planner."