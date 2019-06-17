Our Monday was as boring as yours. Until we came across Taylor Swift’s new music video. Titled You Need To Calm Down, the music video is a feast to your eyes and stomach. It is a tribute to the LGBTQ community. The American singer has been supporting this community on a larger scale for a while now. Earlier, in a letter to Sen. Lamar Alexander, she wrote: “For American citizens to be denied jobs or housing based on who they love or how they identify, in my opinion, is un-American and cruel”.
Taylor Swift took to her social media handle and shared a delicious picture of her with Katy Perry. They are dressed as yummy burgers in the picture! Taylor Swift's caption reads, "A happy meal." Happy indeed! Taylor Swift and Katy Perry look super delicious in this ‘all good’ picture.
Have a look at Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's photo here:
OKAY SO the YNTCD video is officially out!! First things first, I want to say that my co-stars in this video are AMAZING. Please celebrate this video by supporting their work, following them, and going to see them perform. I’m SO grateful to everyone who lent their time to this video and SO EXCITED I ACTUALLY DO NEED TO CALM DOWN. 🍹 #YNTCDmusicvideo
A happy meal 🍔 🍟 💗
The new music video has an amazing list of co-stars. It includes Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds, Laverne Cox, Dexter Mayfield, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Ciara, RuPaul, Jonathan Van Ness, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Billy Porter, Adam Lambert, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Chester Lockhart, Adam Rippon, Hannah Hart and more. It was premiered on Good Morning America.