Entertainment

Dia Mirza gets her first ever tattoo, check out what it says

Bollywood

First photos from Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding

  3. Hollywood
Read More
back
Adam LambertAdam RipponAntoni PorowskiBilly PorterBobby BerkChester LockhartCiaraDexter MayfieldHannah HartHayley KiyokoJesse Tyler FergusonJonathan Van NessJustin MikitaKaramo BrownLaverne Coxllen DeGeneresRuPaulRyan ReynoldsTan FranceTaylor SwiftTodrick Hall
nextBella Thorne posts nude pictures of herself after threats from a hacker

within