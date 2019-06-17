Nilofar Shaikh June 17 2019, 8.58 pm June 17 2019, 8.58 pm

Our Monday was as boring as yours. Until we came across Taylor Swift’s new music video. Titled You Need To Calm Down, the music video is a feast to your eyes and stomach. It is a tribute to the LGBTQ community. The American singer has been supporting this community on a larger scale for a while now. Earlier, in a letter to Sen. Lamar Alexander, she wrote: “For American citizens to be denied jobs or housing based on who they love or how they identify, in my opinion, is un-American and cruel”.

Taylor Swift took to her social media handle and shared a delicious picture of her with Katy Perry. They are dressed as yummy burgers in the picture! Taylor Swift's caption reads, "A happy meal." Happy indeed! Taylor Swift and Katy Perry look super delicious in this ‘all good’ picture.

Have a look at Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's photo here:

View this post on Instagram A happy meal 🍔 🍟 💗 A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jun 17, 2019 at 5:42am PDT