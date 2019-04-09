Katy Perry breaks into impromptu dance moves courtesy, her Sanskrit tattoo!

Divya Ramnani April 09 2019, 12.04 pm April 09 2019, 12.04 pm

Recently, Katy Perry attended the Capital One JamFest at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The pop star was there to perform amid the NCAA Championship Game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Going by Katy’s videos and pictures from the concert, the Roar singer seemed to have a blast on the stage. However, backstage, she was even more fun. We spotted Perry dancing like no one’s watching and we really couldn’t take our eyes off this beauty.

The singer took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures and videos. Dressed up in velvet orange skirt and top with a matching headgear, Katy Perry was at her quirky best. However, it was her dance that caught our attention, Katy showed off some of the most sizzling dance moves and her Sanskrit tattoo. It reads ‘Anuugacchati Pravaha,’ which means ‘Go with the flow,’ in Sanskrit and Perry surely went with the flow! It was in June 2010, Katy Perry and her then-fiancé Russell Brand got matching tattoos on the inside of their right biceps. The couple, however, parted ways in 2012.

Currently, Katy Perry is engaged to Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom. It was on the occasion of Valentine’s Day when the actor popped the question and ever since then, Katy leaves no chance to flaunt her bloomy diamond ring. Reportedly, the two are about to tie the knot anytime soon and if sources are to be believed, rapper Kanye West will be officiating their wedding. A source close to the couple said Gossip Cop,” They want their wedding to make a huge splash by having a celebrity officiant. And who better than Kanye?”

View this post on Instagram full bloom A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 15, 2019 at 2:07am PST

The insider added, “He and Katy are pals from way back, so it makes sense. Orlando loves the idea of doing something totally out there too. Kanye was thrilled to be asked. This could be the start of him officiating a lot of weddings. He’s thinking about offering his services to other couples.”

We await the big day already!