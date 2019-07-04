In Com Staff July 04 2019, 4.49 pm July 04 2019, 4.49 pm

California Gurls singer Katy Perry, 34, swapped the Golden State for island living when she posed in a flowery red swimsuit. The pop star was spotted on a Hawaii beach filming a new music video in vibrant Onia swimwear. The look is a long way away from her last music video appearance which had her dressed up as a burger for Taylor Swift's 'You Need to Calm Down'. The Firework singer recently spoke out about putting plans to marry Pirates Of The Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom on hold. The couple announced their engagement on Valentine's Day this year.