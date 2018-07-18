Katy Perry makes a shocking revelation about her situational depression

Success is addictive. But what happens when you fail after achieving sky high success? Katy Perry, the sensational singer, went into deep depression when her latest album Witness did not do well.

As reported by aceshowbiz.com, Katy was left shocked to know that her album did not click with the masses and she suffered something called 'situation depression'. She was quoted saying, “I have had bouts of situational depression and my heart was broken last year because, unknowingly, I put so much validity in the reaction of the public, and the public didn’t react in the way I had expected to."

The lady also revealed that she had to undergo counselling at the Hoffman Institute in California to overcome this depression. "That brokenness, plus me opening up to a greater, higher power and reconnecting with divinity, gave me a wholeness I never had," she said as quoted by People.

Earlier, Katy had revealed about the suicidal thoughts she had and how she wrote a song about it. "I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low and that depressed. … You can be right or you can be loved. I just want to be loved," she had quoted.

We’re glad that she is coping up. Depression is not something which can be taken lightly, be it a commoner or a celebrity.