Katy Perry once humped a ‘Tom Cruise’ tree and got suspended

As kids, we all have had our hobbies of watching cartoons, coloring books or probably hogging on chocolates. However, pop star Katy Perry had some different plans altogether. The Roar songstress took to her Instagram story and shared the most embarrassing incident from her school life. Katy revealed that she was suspended from school because she was caught making ‘sexual motions’ towards a tree while imagining it was the Mission: Impossible actor, Tom Cruise.

The 34-year-old Dark Horse singer shared her suspension report. According to the picture, Katy was debarred while she was in sixth grade. The reason was ‘Inappropriate Behaviour.’ Her suspension report read, “At the 2:00 p.m. recess, Katy and four other students were in an ‘off-limits’ area (behind the blackboards) practising a skit. Katy pretended that a tree was Tom Cruise and began making sexual motions (pelvic thrusts) to the tree.” Katy was caught by 2 teachers and they compared her behaviour to that of an ‘exotic dancer.’

Apart from this, Perry was quite a disobedient student since she was punished for wearing crop-tops, doing the Macarena, using words like ‘pissed off’ and calling third-grade students ‘brats’, playing games like spin the bottle and truth or dare which resulted in kissing students on the cheek. Perry was quite a rebel in her childhood days too.

After Katy’s bold confession, we wonder what her childhood fantasy ‘Tom Cruise’ has to say about her stints.