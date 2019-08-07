Soheib Ahsan August 07 2019, 2.56 pm August 07 2019, 2.56 pm

If you're going through a breakup then Katy Perry is the singer you need. The singer is known for her songs that revolve around moving on and heartbreaks. Perry's next song, on the other hand, expresses the emotions a person might be going through after a failed relationship. In a series of Instagram posts, she shared the lyrics of her next song which she hinted would be called Small Talk. The lyrics talk about how conversations between two people have gone from talking about forever to talking about the weather.

The lyrics were handwritten on sticky notes under the banner of "From the desk of Katy Perry." Fans teased the singer on her small handwriting claiming it was difficult to read. It was earlier revealed that singer Charlie Puth would be helping Perry with the song even though his part in the song has not been confirmed.

Two other sets of the lyrics were shared by Perry later. The lyrics talked about knowing the weakness of a person in a relationship which people on the outside do not. It also talked about how quickly people go from being strangers to lovers to being strangers back again.

One might wonder if the lyrics suggest that Perry is going through a rift with her boyfriend actor Orlando Bloom. The speculation is understandable but not true. In a recent radio interview, Perry had suggested that she might be ready to be married to Bloom in the future. Addressing her relationship she had said, "We’re really doing the hard work and laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a massive house…figuratively, emotionally, you know.”