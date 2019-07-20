Soheib Ahsan July 20 2019, 12.03 am July 20 2019, 12.03 am

Creativity is Katy Perry's arena when it comes to music videos. She always comes up with fun and unusual ways to depict her songs. She released a new lyric video of her newest song titled Never Really Over and the video will definitely give you a laugh. Perry teased the song on her Instagram post stating that she had gone to a drug store to get one box of tissues for which she got a very long receipt. Never Really over was released as a single on May 31, 2019.

Check out the lyrics video of Katy Perry's Never Really Over:

In the song's story-based video, Perry goes to a healing centre to get rid of negative energy from her previous relationships by hugging trees and exercising. The song received positive reviews and opened up in the Top 10 on the Global Spotify Charts with 2.83 million streams. It also opened in the Top 10 charts of Australia, Canada, Israel, and Scotland. Perry credited the electropop song Love You Like That by Norwegian Singer Dagny Sandwik as her inspiration. Never Really Over is her third song of the year after the Con Calma remix featuring Daddy Yankee and 365 featuring Zedd. Apart from singing, she also made a guest appearance in Taylor Swift's song You Need To Calm Down. Perry is also a judge on the reality show American Idol.

Check out the full video of Katy Perry's Never Really Over:

On the personal front, she is currently dating actor Orlando Bloom. Although he proposed her for marriage, Perry has put it off for the future as she wants them to take more time knowing they both have been married in the past. In a radio interview, she said, "We're really doing the hard work and laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a massive house...figuratively, emotionally, you know."