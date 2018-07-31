Kanye West's father Ray West diagnosed with prostate cancer

American rapper Kanye West’s father Ray West is currently battling prostate cancer, forcing the musician to drop all his immediate plans and rush home to Los Angeles. As per TMZ, Ray, a former photojournalist at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and also a Christian counselor, is currently being treated in Los Angeles.

Reports also add that Ray is ‘responding well’ to the treatment. Kanye was last seen with his father in Malibu in the month of March.

Life hasn’t been going easy for Kayne. The rapper recently revealed that he was diagnosed with a mental condition and contemplated suicide. He was also recently taken to the emergency room by wife Kim Kardashian after he was feeling blue.

West has also been tweeting about his sinus issues recently.

Whenever you’re feeling down bored irritated or disgruntled just say… thank god I don’t have a sinus headache … they feel like the episode of black mirror when the bee went into the guys ear... — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 14, 2018

I had a sinus headache on a flight once and I got a fucking cat scan after because it was so bad — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 14, 2018

His mother, Donda West, with whom he was very close, passed away nearly 11 years back due to complications after a cosmetic surgery.

Kayne even attributed his mental breakdown to his mother’s death. When asked about the same, Kayne earlier told Q Magazine, “If I had never moved to L.A. she’d be alive. I don’t want to go far into it because it will bring me to tears.”