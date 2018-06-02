Keanu Reeves and Daniel Dae Kim ready to tickle your funny bones with Always Be My Maybe

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves and Daniel Dae Kim are joining the cast of Netflix’s romantic-comedy Always Be My Maybe. It features Ali Wong and Randall Park in the lead roles.

This week, the team started filming in Vancouver, Canada. Wong and Park play childhood sweethearts who have a fallout and don’t speak for 15 years. They reconnect as adults when Wong’s character Sasha bumps into Marcus (Randall Park). Sasha is now a celebrity chef with her own restaurant in San Francisco whereas Marcus is a struggling musician staying with his father at home.

Wong and Park are also the producers for this project along with Nathan Kahane and Erin Westerman of Good Universe. Brendan Ferguson serves as the executive producer on the project that is to debut next year.

On Wednesday, Netflix made this announcement. Speaking of the other cast members, they include Karan Soni, Charlyne Yi, Michelle Buteau, Vivian Bang, James Saito, Lyrics Born, and Susan Park. The feature is helmed by Nahnatchka Khan who has earlier worked with Wong and Park on Fresh Off The Boat.

Speaking of further projects for Keanu Reeves and Daniel Dae Kim, then Reeves is prepping up for the third instalment of the John Wich franchise whereas Kim will be seen in Lionsgate’s Hellboy reboot.