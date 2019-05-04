Keanu Reeves' new Saint Laurent campaign is causing quite a stir!

In Com Staff May 04 2019, 4.43 pm May 04 2019, 4.43 pm

News that Keanu Reeves is the face of Saint Laurent’s Fall 2019 menswear campaign wasn't exactly major news. But when the images hit social media suddenly there was a whole lotta love for the reclusive Nineties Hollywood icon. The campaign comes two weeks after Keanu appeared in a shoot for GQ magazine promoting his third 'John Wick' movie. And once the internet had remembered who he was, fans became very vocal.

Obviously, the fact that he looks ridiculously handsome in the broody new Saint Laurent campaign has everything to do with the sudden flurry of excitement. Sporting new chin-length hair in one shot, Keanu is wearing a polka dot shirt, jeans and a black leather jacket. In another, he's wearing a pair of dark aviator sunglasses. The images were revealed on the Saint Laurent Instagram account yesterday and the leather jacket shot has already gathered 157 thousand likes.

Shot by David Sims, the black and white images are undeniably powerful. With his long dark hair, scruffy beard and smouldering looks, he's the perfect Saint Laurent poster boy.

And the fact that the 54-year-old actor looks like a stylish version of Thomas A. Anderson, or Neo, his character in 'The Matrix' hasn't been lost on his fans either. Fans have flooded the Saint Laurent Instagram posts with comments praising the French luxury brand for starring Keanu in their latest campaign.

Keanu's going to sell a lot of sunglasses and leather jackets.