Keanu Reeves has been trending on the internet for a while now. The 54-year-old Matrix star has had women crushing on him before but this time it's for something that he has been doing during his fan interactions. Reeves has been posing with his fans without touching them. Looks like Keanu knows how to touch a woman without really touching her. The pictures have gone viral and fans are praising him for this respectful gesture. Following this Reeves has become the most wanted boyfriend on social media. Few days ago, when the actor was informed about this he said, "That's uh, that's wacky. Well, the positivity's great."
I don't think embracing someone asking to take a picture with you is disrespectful, in theory. But choosing to still respect their personal space is smart because it is thoughtful.
While the actor has not revealed anything about his no-touch hugs. Fans have already hailed him as the 'Respectful King'. However, few are also speculating it as a precaution move towards the ongoing #MeToo movement. Whatever be the reason Reeve is ruling over the hearts of his fans. His no-touch policy has touched a lot of fans.