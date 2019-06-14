Nilofar Shaikh June 14 2019, 11.57 pm June 14 2019, 11.57 pm

Keanu Reeves has been trending on the internet for a while now. The 54-year-old Matrix star has had women crushing on him before but this time it's for something that he has been doing during his fan interactions. Reeves has been posing with his fans without touching them. Looks like Keanu knows how to touch a woman without really touching her. The pictures have gone viral and fans are praising him for this respectful gesture. Following this Reeves has become the most wanted boyfriend on social media. Few days ago, when the actor was informed about this he said, "That's uh, that's wacky. Well, the positivity's great."

Take a look at the fan comments here:

Kemoy Lindsay,

Tweet reads: Lol Keanu aint taking no chances

Lol Keanu ain’t taking no chances. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nnfIOZKbT1 — Kemoy Lindsay (@KemziLinzi) June 9, 2019

Sarita,

Tweet reads: I stan a respectful king love you so much

i stan a respectful king love you so much keanu https://t.co/wLvl28sgth — sarita (@danktrex) June 10, 2019

I don't think embracing someone asking to take a picture with you is disrespectful, in theory. But choosing to still respect their personal space is smart because it is thoughtful.

— Jacquis Neal (@jacquisneal) June 9, 2019

possibility: he's reacting to the Me too movement by realizing that hey, wait, maybe women want more space, and changing his actions? That would be wholesome. — Mothra Bi (@pingoffthepost) June 10, 2019

Keanu has always been the MAN! He's so down to earth and respectful. Not your typical celebrity; he doesn't gloat about his fame. Love it! https://t.co/ljz7NYrK3t — Lissette Jones (@glamourbylj) June 12, 2019