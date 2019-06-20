Antara Kashyap June 20 2019, 3.28 pm June 20 2019, 3.28 pm

Keanu Reeve had a very successful 2019, with John Wick Parabellum drawing a massive amount of audience to the theatres. His hilarious cameo as himself in the new Netflix comedy Always Be My Maybe is another role people are talking about. He also voices a new character in Toy Story 4. However, there is a distinct dearth of Keanu Reeves when it comes to the Marvel Universe. MCU boss Kevin Feige recently gave us hope when he revealed that Marvel is in talks with the actor.

In a recent press tour for Spider-Man: Far From Home starring Tom Holland, Feige told Comicbook.com that MCU was in talks with Marvel. “We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige said. “I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.” It is obvious that even MCU feels like it needs a piece of Keanu, who is not in any hurry to be a part of the multi-million dollar franchise. It was previously reported that Keanu Reeves had turned down a role in Captain Marvel.

It was also reported that Keanu Reeves might finally make his Marvel debut in The Eternals, along with Angelina Jolie, who he is also rumoured to be dating. There is no official confirmation of this news but we can all keep our fingers crossed!

Marvel Fans on Twitter also got very excited with Feige's Keanu Reeves revelation. Twitterati made it their mission to find out the perfect Marvel character for Keanu Reeves. A part of the fandom wanted him to play his iconic character John Wick in the Marvel Universe itself, the other half wanted him to play the famous Fantastic Four villain The Silver Surfer.

Check out some hilarious fan reactions below:

Since everyone's talking about the possibility of Keanu Reeves joining the MCU again, we would like to remind you that there's really only one acceptable choice here. pic.twitter.com/JldGhG1bLP — Birth.Movies.Death. (@bmoviesd) June 19, 2019

john wick wouldn’t have needed two movies to beat thanos, the MCU doesn’t deserve him https://t.co/wd0uIgQoHg — dan seifert (@dcseifert) June 19, 2019

As literally anyone. New tony stark. New whiplash. Hell new black widow I don’t care just put him in the MCU and put him in now https://t.co/HLl6hbqVQb — Carlos (@thatnerdcarlos) June 19, 2019