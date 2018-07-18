Kendall and Kylie Jenner are all bronzed, slick and alien on Instagram - See Pics!

Kim Kardashian West may have declared the selfie business dead, but looks like her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner aren’t putting the camera down just yet! As on Tuesday, the youngest Jenner siblings, who collaborate on the Kendall plus Kylie clothing collection, shared the results of a pouty selfie session via Instagram.

Wearing matching bronzed makeup looks, Kendall, 22, and Kylie, 20, leaned into the lens for a series of photos in a brightly lit space featuring wood ceilings and walls.

alien sister @kyliejenner A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 17, 2018 at 3:14pm PDT

“Alien sister @kyliejenner,” Kendall wrote in the caption of her Instagram gallery, which shows the sisters first smiling from a distance and then huddling up for a set of sultry selfies. At one point, Kendall placed her chin on Kylie’s shoulder as she rolled her eyes back. As goofy and alien-esque as it gets!

love u sister @kendalljenner A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 17, 2018 at 2:42pm PDT

The Jenner sisters love to face the camera and cannot live without it. Be it brewing in some controversial statements or just goofing around on social media, the sisters have till now mastered the art of HOW TO BE IN THE LIMELIGHT perfectly.

Lastly, it was just on Tuesday that Kylie appeared on the cover of GQ’s August issue with her hubby Travis Scott which showed them as the sexiest pair on the planet. Whatsoever, we love how the Jenner sister’s take the social media by storm each time they step a foot on the platform.