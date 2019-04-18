Kendall Jenner believes she is not as ‘sexy’ as her sisters

Divya Ramnani April 18 2019, 4.38 pm April 18 2019, 4.38 pm

Kendall Jenner, of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, belongs to one of the most popular families. She has more than one hundred million followers on her social media pages and she is also among one of the most successful and the highest-paid models. But, hey! The reality TV star revealed that at one point in time, she used to think that she doesn’t exactly fit in with her sisters, because she isn’t as curvy as them. In an interview with the Telegraph, Kendall Jenner opened up on the kind of complexities she feels, because her body is different from all her sister’s bodies.

Kendall said, “My sisters are a lot curvier than me. They have b**bs and I don’t have b***bs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought ‘oh no am I supposed to be more sexy like them?’ I didn’t fit in for a part of my life.” Also, when it comes to her personality, Jenner feels that she doesn’t consider herself to be quite like her siblings. Since she is much more private and calls herself the ‘nerd’ of the family. “I am not necessarily a lot like them. I like that I have a different vibe to everyone. I like to do different things. And that’s okay.”

Well, we can testify to that because it has been quite a while since Kendall has been seeing a basketball player named Ben Simmons. However, she has never really flaunted their relationship on Instagram, unlike most of her sisters.

Earlier, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kendall confessed that she loses interest in people she gets to date pretty ‘easily.’ "I know when I’m off it, and I get off it really easy. But it’s not just for no reason. Someone has to do something to make me off it. I think that especially because of the lifestyle that I live everything is so magnified and everyone wants to know things, especially about your love life. A lot of the relationships that I’m in, I’m in it, and I’m in it with that one person and I’m a very loyal person once I’m fully in it.”