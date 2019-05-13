Kendall Jenner has EPIC comeback for Kris Jenner after Mother's Day snub

In Com Staff May 13 2019, 2.45 pm May 13 2019, 2.45 pm

Kendall Jenner has plenty of sass when it comes to being 'forgotten' by her mum on Mother's Day - and she wasn't afraid to shut down Kris Jenner over it. The 23-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was feeling a little neglected after being missed off a collage that 63-year-old Kris made of her family for Instagram. The pic had all the KarJenner mums, with Kourtney, 40, Kim, 38, Khloe, 34 and 21-year-old Kylie having a special place in the pic.

While Kendall may not have seen herself on the image, she did see the 83-year-old MJ, her grandmother and this prompted her to give an epic response to the Instagram post. Posting her own dedication on the social media site, Kendall teased her mother, Kris, by sharing a pic of her grandma holding up what looks like a cocktail, captioning it, "Happy mother's day"

View this post on Instagram happy mother’s day A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 12, 2019 at 8:15am PDT

While Kim was enjoying her newborn son, who arrived by surrogate just days before, Kendall sent a pointed reminder to Kris that she shouldn't forget her daughter again.