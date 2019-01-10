image
Thursday, January 10th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Kendall Jenner sizzles in photoshoot, Ben Simmons wants her to ‘come here’

Hollywood

Kendall Jenner sizzles in photoshoot, Ben Simmons wants her to ‘come here’

Debanu DasDebanu Das   January 10 2019, 11.53 am
back
Ben SimmonsEntertainmenthollywoodKendall Jennerkylie jenner
nextGoT star Kit Harington shares how the cast was broken at the end of the final season
ALSO READ

Amp up your wardrobe this 2019 by going the Neon way just like Kendall Jenner!

Holy shit! Kendall Jenner poses in a pink bikini amid snow and we wonder if she's for real

The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters won’t let you keep up with their apps in 2019