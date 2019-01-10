Kendall Jenner sizzles in photoshoot, Ben Simmons wants her to ‘come here’

The Jenners are among the most widely followed celebrities. They are popular not only for their immense wealth but also their personal and professional lives. While Kendall is a 23-year-old supermodel who routinely wows her fans with her stunning looks, her sister, Kylie, 21, has made a fortune out of her makeup kits, closing on to a net worth of about $930 million. Back in 2014 and 2015, Time magazine listed the two sisters as some of the most influential teens in the world. True to their influential style, their recent racy photo-shoot has gone viral and has attracted the attention of their fans.

Kendall shared two videos of her posing in front of photographer wearing two different sets of bikinis. However, she did not mention who she was doing the shoot for. Moving over to Kylie, she joined her sister soon, in another photo-shoot. While Kendall went for a strapless black dress and hat, Kylie settled for a white number. Amid rumors that the sisters have had a falling out, this photo-shoot comes as a welcome surprise.

View this post on Instagram i do my own stunts A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 9, 2019 at 2:24pm PST

View this post on Instagram hi sister A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 9, 2019 at 5:59pm PST

Meanwhile, Kendall’s beau Ben Simmons left a comment on her photo-shoot video, prompting her to reply with a race car emoji. Reports mentioned that the couple had split in August 2018 as Kendall "wasn't looking for anything serious". However, she did appear in a few of his basketball games sparking rumours of them patching things up.