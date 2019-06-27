In Com Staff June 27 2019, 4.26 pm June 27 2019, 4.26 pm

From the Upside Down to the MCU?

In the past, it was being speculated that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has been roped in by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but now MCU chief Kevin Feige has opened up on the reports. According to ComicBook, a press event for Spider-Man: Far From Home saw Feige questioned on the reports regarding the casting of Brown and actor Donnie Yen. Kevin Feige responded, "Both good actors that would be fun to see in the MCU. But nothing specific, or nothing to talk about. We're still, as I've said for the better part of a year or two, we're waiting for Endgame and Far from Home to come out before we talk about what's next, officially. We're almost there." So expect lots of Phase Four details later in the summer.

Understood to be in the upcoming slate are a Black Widow solo movie, a film based on the Marvel Comics characters The Eternals, a Shang-Chi movie, and sequels to Doctor Strange and the Guardians of the Galaxy films. Millie Bobby Brown will be back as Eleven in Stranger Things very soon as the third season arrives on Netflix in July. The new season sees her character attempting to settle into normal life as a teenager, but a dangerous new threat emerges that threatens the Hawkins crew. Will Eleven make it out alive with her friends?